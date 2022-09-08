2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 36.67 Lakh

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a heavily updated front fascia, inclusion of new features and technologies, etc

Citroen India has today announced the launch of the facelifted C5 Aircross in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). It is retailed in a fully-loaded Shine variant and compared to the old model, it comes with a number of revisions inside and out. While the same 2.0-litre diesel mill continues, the features list has been thoroughly upgraded.

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross will take on the recently launched new-gen Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan, etc. The premium SUV is the first model that was brought along when the brand debuted last year in India and the facelift has been on sale internationally since 2021. There are four colour schemes that have been made available.

They are Pearl White, Perla Nera Black, Cumulus Grey and the new Eclipse Blue. The exterior comprises a revised front fascia boasting a sharper headlamp cluster ditching the split unit and the twin integrated LED Daytime Running Lights are also new. They run into the bumper forming a seamless pattern with the signature double Chevron logo positioned in the middle.

Elsewhere you could find a new air intake, newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, a new faux skid plate, updated LED tail lamps with a rectangular lighting system, etc. The interior gains a larger ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system in place of the eight-inch unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, horizontal AC vents and repositioned shortcut keys.

The updated centre console with a new toggle switch stands in place of the regular gear lever and a rectangular button can be used to select the drive modes. The updated 12.3-inch digital instrument console is accompanied by better seat padding, new seat upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, ESC, TC, and a lot more.

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross continues to have the 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 177 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque and is paired only with an eight-speed torque converter AT.