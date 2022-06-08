2022 Citroen C3 Completely Unveiled Ahead Of Launch On 20th July

The soon-to-launch Citroen C3 will be available with two petrol engine options, along with a funky exterior and interior design

French carmaker Citroen will launch its second product for the Indian market – C3 – next month. The design of the upcoming Citroen C3 was revealed in September last year, and now, its specifications have also been unveiled. Citroen C3 will be available with two engine options.

The first option will be a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, with a peak power of 82 PS (at 5,750 rpm), which will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. The second one will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol mill, which belts out 110 PS of maximum power (at 5,500 rpm) and will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Citroen has not mentioned an automatic transmission option as of yet. The crossover will be available in two trim levels – Live and Feel. The top-spec ‘Feel’ variant will be available with both engine options, while the base ‘Live’ variant will only get the naturally aspirated engine.

The soon-to-launch C3 will be a compact vehicle – it will have a length of 3,981mm, a width of 1,733mm, a height of 1,586mm, and a wheelbase length of 2,540mm. Its wheelbase is larger than rivals like Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon. Only Mahindra XUV300 has a longer wheelbase in this segment.

There will be plenty of features and equipment on offer on this upcoming Citroen crossover – LED DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a monochrome digital instrument cluster, a multi-functional steering wheel, etc. Our detailed review should come out very soon, so be sure to tune in for that!

Citroen will likely offer plenty of accessories for C3 in India, to make up for the lack of trim options. There will be no diesel engine choice on offer, however, the manufacturer is expected to be working on an all-electric version of C3, which will launch in the Indian market next year.