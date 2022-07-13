2022 BSA Gold Star (RE 650 Rival) Prices Out, Available From Mid-August

2022 BSA Gold Star derives power from a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine kicking out 45 bhp max power and 55 Nm of torque

Following the return of Jawa Motorcycles, Classic Legends brought back the legendary BSA brand several months ago in the United Kingdom by unveiling a brand new Gold Star. It is a retro-themed roadster with modern technology and a 652 cc single-cylinder DOHC four-valve liquid-cooled engine developing a maximum power output of 45 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque.

The drive chain is placed on the right-hand side and the powertrain was developed by an Austrian firm called Rotax and the renowned Technical University of Graz in Austria was responsible for the development of the engine. It is equipped with a fuel injection system to stick by the stringent Euro 5 emission regulations. The outer design of the engine is specifically made to resemble the vintage Gold Star.

The 2022 BSA Gold Star’s prices have now been officially revealed as they start at £6,500 (Rs. 6.15 lakh) for Highland Green, £6,800 (Rs. 6.44 lakh) for Insignia Red, Midnight Black and Dawn Silver along with £7,000 (Rs. 6.61 lakh) for the Legacy Silver Sheen shade. Each shade will arrive in the United Kingdom by the middle of next month.

The new Gold Star has a claimed top speed of 166 kmph and is constructed on a dual cradle chassis. It features 41 mm telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, 18-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel shod on Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp rubber, a single disc at the front and a single disc at the rear with a Continental-sourced dual-channel ABS system, etc.

BSA intends to be available in the European markets first before reaching the United States and it could enter developing markets like India in the near future to compete against high-end Royal Enfield 650 cc motorcycles.

Some of the design highlights of the 2022 BSA Gold Star are a circular-shaped headlight unit, muscular tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, middle set footpegs, single-piece seat setup, side-mounted exhaust system, chunky fenders, spoked wheels, an upright handlebar, etc.

We personally would like to see the new BSA Gold Star launch in India but whether it will happen or not is yet unknown.