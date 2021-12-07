2022 BSA Gold Star 650 (RE 650 Twins Rival) Detailed In Video

2022 BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve engine producing 45 horsepower and 55 Nm

Classic Legends revived the Jawa Motorcycles brand back in late 2018 in India while the return of another brand under its belt, Yezdi, is just around the corner as an adventure motorcycle and a scrambler are expected to be part of the initial assault. Another storied two-wheeler maker under Mahindra-owned Classic Legends’ wings is the BSA and its comeback has also been announced.

Unlike Jawa and Yezdi, BSA Motorcycles are making a return in the United Kingdom. With a rich motorcycling history, it only makes sense for BSA to come off the sabbatical at its home market and it could be launched in India in the future. With the BSA brand, the Gold Star nameplate has also returned and in the video attached below, you could see all the details about the brand new model.

The 2022 BSA Gold Star derives power from a 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve engine producing a maximum power output of 45 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is linked with a five-speed transmission and BSA says the torque starts as low as 1,800 rpm and a “healthy flow through the rev range” will be offered.

The brand claimed that it will help in “effortless cruising and bursts of acceleration” when required. The Gold Star will compete against Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 in the middleweight retro roadster space but it will likely be priced at a premium over the Indian duo, as it will also lock horns with Kawasaki and Triumph retro motorcycles.

The new BSA Gold Star is underpinned by a twin cradle tubular frame and unsurprisingly, the vintage Gold Star’s design theme has been carried forward. As for the mechanicals, it uses 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, 320 mm single front disc, 255 mm rear disc brake with Brembo callipers on both ends, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, etc.

Other highlights are twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster, circular halogen headlamp, LED tail lamp, dual-channel ABS system, standard slipper clutch, USB charger, upright handlebar, middle set footpegs, 12L teardrop-shaped fuel tank, plenty of chrome accents, 213 kg kerb weight, Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres and so on.