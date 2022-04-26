2022 Brezza To Likely Get A Host Of First-For-Maruti SUV Tech

2022 Maruti Brezza will more likely be launched around June this year and it will have a more advanced features list compared to the outgoing model

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has a host of new launches up its sleeves as the recent vehicles such as the updated Ertiga and XL6 will be followed by the heavily revised Brezza and an all-new midsize five-seater SUV before the end of this calendar year. MSIL also appears to introduce a compact crossover based on the Baleno in 2023.

In addition, the long-anticipated Jimny lifestyle off-roader is also expected to arrive next year while the S-CNG range will continue to be expanded across the portfolio. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is believed to bring in the heavily updated Brezza by the middle of this calendar year (June or July 2022) with a long list of changes.

Firstly, the Vitara prefix could be axed as the sub-four-metre SUV will likely be called only as the Brezza. Courtesy of the leaked undisguised pictures, we know the exterior changes that will be involved with the 2022 Brezza. In a similar fashion to the recently launched Baleno, the new Brezza comes with a brand new front fascia and notable changes to the rear.

It will continue to be underpinned by the Global C platform but structural strengthening is possible to further improve build quality and it could propel the SUV to attain five stars in the Global NCAP crash tests – making it the safest Maruti Suzuki model ever. The compact SUV has led the segment since its debut back in early 2016 but the competition has certainly grown in recent years.

To address it, the design gets a thorough makeover with the presence of a redesigned front grille section with new inserts, sleeker LED headlights and new LED DRLs, flatter bonnet, new 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels, updated LED taillights and tailgate, revised front and rear bumpers, new body panels, etc. We do not expect any dimensional changes while the tall pillars will be retained.

With a brand new interior, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gains a more modern dash and centre console, updated instrument console, a floating nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, HUD, connective tech, sunroof, 360-degree camera, a flat-bottom steering wheel, more premium surface materials, six airbags, Hill Hold function in AT, cruise control, push-button start/stop, etc.

Some of the above-mentioned features are first for a Maruti Suzuki SUV while it could also become the first compact SUV to boast a CNG powertrain. Under the bonnet, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet petrol engine with progressive mild-hybrid technology could be used. It will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a new six-speed AT with paddle shifters.