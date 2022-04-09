2022 Brezza To Likely Become The First Maruti To Get Paddle Shifters

2022 Maruti Brezza is expected to go on sale around June and it gets a number of revisions inside and out along with a new transmission

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to give a big update to the highly popular Vitara Brezza. The compact SUV is believed to lose its Vitara prefix and it could be called only the Brezza in its new avatar. The all-new Brezza is expected to be based on the same Global C platform but with possible structural improvements and the proportions will remain the same.

The five-seater SUV took the mantle from the Ford EcoSport upon its launch back in early 2016 and it continues to be one of the top sellers in its segment. In response to the growing competition, the 2022 Brezza will have a host of updates inside and out, and the leaked images of the production model give us a sneak peek of what to expect.

The exterior gets a redesigned front fascia with a new grille section, flatter bonnet structure, new LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, sleeker LED tail lamps, restyled front and rear bumpers, newly designed two-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, new paint schemes, etc. The distinctive tall pillars and the silhouette from the outgoing model will be retained.

As for the interior, the largest carmaker in the country has implemented plenty of changes as the 2022 Brezza gets a thoroughly upgraded features list. For the first time, it will be offered with a sunroof while the centre console and dashboard will also be brand new. It will have several commonalities with the recently launched Baleno facelift.

Some of the highlighting features include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+, HUD, a 360-degree camera system, connective tech, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, an updated instrument console, improved surface materials and plastic quality, six airbags, hill hold function, and so on.

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B petrol engine but the mild-hybrid tech could be improved. It will be paired with a five-speed manual transmission while the existing four-speed AT will likely be ditched for a new six-speed torque converter AT with paddle shifters (first for a Maruti Suzuki model). A CNG variant is also expected to be made available.