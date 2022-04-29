2022 Brezza Could Become The First Maruti To Get 5-Star GNCAP Rating

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to go on sale around June this year and it will come with an assortment of changes inside and out

Maruti Suzuki is not known for posting impressive crash test ratings in Global NCAP assessments. However, the Global C platform based Vitara Brezza compact SUV defied the odds with a four-star rating. More recently, its rebadged sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser, also posted similar ratings as expected as the safety nature of the architecture was reiterated.

The compact SUV was given four stars in adult occupant protection and two stars in child occupant protection tests while the Urban Cruiser gained three stars in the child occupant category as it had a rearward-facing child seat. The bodyshell was also rated stable back then and the Global C platform could be strengthened further in the Brezza’s upcoming avatar.

Thus, the possibilities of the sub-four-metre SUV becoming the first five-star Maruti Suzuki model ever are high but no official information on the structural updates is available yet. By July 2022, Global NCAP will introduce its updated set of regulations that will emphasise the requirement of Electronic Stability Control and side-impact tests.

With manufacturers responding to the stricter safety standards framed by the central government for the betterment of the future, the 2022 Brezza will likely be equipped with features such as six airbags and ESC and therefore receiving full marks from GNCAP is quite likely. Then again, it is down to what the manufacturer decides in the end as the input costs are spiralling out of control.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine with DualJet technology as in the facelifted Ertiga and XL6. It could develop around 103 PS maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. The powertrain could be linked with a five-speed MT or a new six-speed AT with paddle shifters.

The heavily updated Brezza will have major revisions inside and out and the features list will boast of a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected tech, a 360-degree camera system, updated instrument cluster, new flat-bottom steering wheel, HUD, sunroof, and so on.