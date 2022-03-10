2022 BMW X4 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 70.50 Lakh

2022 BMW X4 comes with a host of changes inside and out and is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 3.0-litre diesel engine

BMW India has today announced the launch of the facelifted X4 in the domestic market and its prices start at Rs. 70.50 lakh for the xDrive 30i M Sport Black Shadow Edition and it goes all the way up to Rs. 72.50 lakh for xDrive 30d M Sport Black Shadow Edition (both prices, ex-showroom pan India). The reservations are already open on BMW’s official website for a token of Rs. 50,000.

The BMW X4 SUV coupe has been on sale in the global markets since 2014 and the latest generation debuted in 2018. The second-gen X4 received a comprehensive update in July 2021 and it has finally reached India with an assortment of changes inside and out. In India, the X4 is available in the Black Shadow Edition with dark treatment all around.

The exterior comprises a glossy black front grille, wheels, ORVMs and exhaust outlets with black exterior body paint in line with the Black Shadow Edition found in X7. Compared to the previous model, the visual revisions are a larger kidney grille, restyled LED headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, updated LED tail lamps, and so on giving a more aggressive road presence.

The X4 has indeed made the SUV coupe body style popular and many manufacturers have taken up a similar route in recent years. The exterior changes are similar to that of the facelifted X3. On the inside, the 2022 BMW X4 Black Shadow Edition comes with a larger touchscreen, new switchgear layout for climate control, revised digital instrument console, etc.

The equipment list comprises a 12.35-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch all-digital cluster, Harman Kardon audio system, three-zone automatic climate control, 360-degree camera system, adaptive suspension, cruise control, connectivity features, a panoramic sunroof, etc. As for the performance, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine is utilised.

It produces a maximum power output of 252 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels. The 3.0-litre inline six-pot diesel, on the other hand, kicks out 265 hp and 620 Nm and uses the same transmission as the gasoline mill. The new BMW X4 competes against Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.