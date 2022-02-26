2022 BMW X4 Facelift India Launch Next Month; Pre-Bookings Open

2022 BMW X4 gets a heavily updated exterior and new features have also been added; can be reserved online for an initial token of Rs. 50,000

BMW India has announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the new X4 in the domestic market. Dubbed the Sports Activity Coupe, the German luxury carmaker has confirmed that it will be available in a special ‘Black Shadow Edition’ in limited numbers. It can be reserved online through the BMW Shop for an initial token of Rs. 50,000.

The brand has stated that the new X4 will go on sale next month in India with a host of visual updates, interior changes and an improved features list and the deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. BMW offers customised financial solutions from BMW Financial Services India and customers can get the loan approval in the pre-booking phase itself.

The BMW X4 nameplate has been available in the international markets since 2014 and the second generation arrived in 2018. The heavily updated version that India will get made its global debut in June 2021. The exterior gains a larger kidney grille as in the latest BMW lineup along with redesigned LED headlights, revised front bumper, tweaked LED tail lamps, updated rear bumper, etc giving a meaner stance compared to the previous model.

The interior of the 2022 BMW X4 has also gained a number of updates including a larger 12.35-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with connective features, a new switchgear layout for the climate control operation, an updated all-digital instrument cluster, and so on. The Black Shadow Edition could be offered in the M Sport trim in India.

The teaser images released by the brand show the presence of a black-painted exterior with blacked-out bits. The X4 was retailed with a 2.0-litre diesel, a 3.0-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine in India and it will have to be waited and seen what BMW would decide to do this time around as the performance numbers could be different.

Expect the price range of the 2022 BMW X4 to hover around Rs. 60 lakh for the base variant and it may go all the way up to Rs. 75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec model. Upon arrival, it will compete directly against Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.