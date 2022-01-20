2022 BMW X3 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 59.90 Lakh

2022 BMW X3 is offered in two variants as a petrol-only model and it comes with an updated exterior and an interior with improved features

BMW India has today announced the launch of the facelifted X3 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 59.90 lakh for the base xDrive 30i SportX Plus variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 65.90 lakh for the range-topping xDrive 30i M Sport (both prices, ex-showroom pan India). It comes with a host of changes inside and out to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation.

On the outside, the 2022 BMW X3 gains a more aggressively kidney front grille embellished in chrome with new adaptive LED headlights, redesigned bumper, integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, wider central air intake, sportier fog lamp housings, and newly designed 19-inch alloy wheels that will be upsized to 20-inchers if the SUV is pre-booked.

Other visual highlights are new LED tail lamp inserts with sharper styling and a restyled rear bumper. The interior of the facelifted BMW X3 gets the majority of upgrades as it gets a new floating 12.35-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture controls, revised controls, a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console with a new interface, etc.

As for the performance, the 2022 BMW X3 continues to use the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 252 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission transferring power to all four wheels. No diesel engine is made available.

The updated features list comprises a three-zone automatic climate control system, hands-free parking, new 360-degree camera, BMW Virtual Assistant, cruise control, adaptive suspension in the M Sport variant, Harman Kardon audio, panoramic sunroof, etc. The adaptive LED headlights are standard across the range while the old 10.25-inch touchscreen is only sold in the SportX base trim.

The BMW X3 facelift continues to compete against Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and Land Rover Discovery Sport in India. It is already a popular model in its segment and the prices are quite aggressive for the facelift as well in comparison.