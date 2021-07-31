2022 BMW R18 Transcontinental & R18B Bagger Unveiled

BMW R18 Transcontinental and R18B Bagger follow the typical American cruiser styling and comes loaded with features; First Edition variants will have many unique touches

BMW Motorrad has added new motorcycles in its Heritage motorcycle range as the 2022 BMW R18 Transcontinental and R18B Bagger variants come right on the back of the revised R18 and R18 Classic. In February 2021, the German manufacturer introduced the R18 Classic in the Indian market, priced at Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The brand launched the R18 cruiser in Standard and First Edition variants at Rs. 18.90 lakh and Rs. 21.90 lakh respectively back in September 2020 (ex-showroom) as well. The new R18 Transcontinental and R18B follow the vintage cruiser stance with traditional functionalities elevated by modern design touches and features.

The 2021 BMW R18 Transcontinental has an engine guard and the bagger is fitted with large panniers. A standard, the Munich-based brand offers auxiliary riding lights that will help in improved visibility and non-adjustable tall windscreen in the Transcontinental while the R18B does away with additional lighting system and the windshield sits lower.

It directs airflow to the rear and helps in improved stability alongside deflecting the wind. As for instrumentation, round analogue gauges display all the necessary information in a similar fashion to the typical American cruisers. A key standard fitment in both the motorcycles is the Marshall-sourced two-way speaker system while Gold Series Stage 1 and Stage 2 audio systems are optional.

The 280 W units get two subwoofers and four speakers. To spark interest amongst customers, BMW will offer the First Edition featuring unique paint job and chrome detailing as classic black colour scheme with hand-painted white pinstripes, a chrome package, and an exclusive seat stitching will be made available along with the First Edition nameplates.

The R18 range derives power from a 1,802 cc boxer twin engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 91 horsepower at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,000 rpm. We do expect the 2022 BMW R18 Transcontinental and R18B Bagger variants to arrive in India sometime in the near future. BMW is planning to launch the C400 GT maxi-scooter in India next.