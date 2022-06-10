2022 BMW G310 RR Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch Next Month

BMW Motorrad will introduce a new fully-faired 310cc sportsbike in the Indian market this July, which will be based on TVS Apache RR310

BMW Motorrad has commenced accepting pre-orders for the new G310 RR. This forthcoming motorcycle is essentially a rebadged version of TVS Apache RR310, with some visual differences. Thanks to the teaser images and videos, we have a fair idea about the design of this little sportsbike. The biggest noticeable change would be the different paint options and livery.

The upcoming BMW G310 RR will be available in the brand’s signature paint scheme – White with sporty Red and Blue lively, along with black highlights. Other than that, a Black paint option would be offered as well. The headlamp cluster will have the same overall design as the TVS, although the lighting elements might be different.

BMW will offer regular disc brakes on the upcoming G310 RR, unlike the petal discs available on TVS Apache RR310, although the size will likely be the same – 300mm at the front and 240mm at the rear. The only changes apart from that would be the different logos. The front fairing design will be identical, as will be the body panels, taillight, split seat setup, and even the alloy wheels.

Looking closely at the teasers, it does seem like the instrument console on BMW’s new sportbike will be the same 5-inch TFT system as Apache RR310. We expect Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity to be offered as well here. Also, the suspension system will consist of golden USD front forks and a rear monoshock.

BMW G310 RR will be powered by a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-pot engine, the same as TVS Apache RR310 and even BMW G310 R and G310 GS. This reverse-inclined powerplant belts out 34 PS and 27.3 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The Apache additionally gets riding modes, which we expect G310 RR to get as well.

BMW G310 RR will launch in India in July 2022, and the company has planned some attractive finance schemes as well for it. As for the price, we expect the new Beemer to be a little more expensive than its TVS twin.