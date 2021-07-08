2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Unveiled With RWD Layout & More Power

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe comes standard with a rear-wheel-drive layout and can do 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds

Bavarians for sure know a thing or two about making handsome cars that can go fast, in both straight lines and twisties. Well, their rear-wheel-drive examples can drift gracefully as well. To enhance the lineup, BMW has taken the wraps off its newest and smallest RWD 2-door saloon, the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe.

The 2 Series looks fantastic in this new-gen avatar. Calling the design conventional won’t be wrong either. Rejoice, it fails to get the massive kidney-shaped grille seen on the 4 Series. A long hood, laid back cabin, sloping roof, and stubby boot lid with a ducktail spoiler, all add to the drama. The 18-inch rims are a standard affair, but buyers can also opt for 19 inchers.

The front bumper features a wide air dam, and it represents a witty smirk. Well, the 2 Series deserves it since the bonnet packs in a lot of horses. It will go on sale with two powertrain choices, a smaller 2.0L turbo-petrol and a 3.0L V6 turbo-petrol. The 2.0L 4-cylinder unit will push out 255 Hp and 400 Nm, whereas the 3.0L V6 engine will produce 382 Hp and 500 Nm. These motors will come mated to an 8-speed automatic only.

Since things can go wild in the new 2 Series, BMW has also ensured that they stay safe. The 2 Series gets a slew of gadgetries to keep the occupants safe, like automatic emergency braking, lane departure monitoring and preventions, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic monitoring.

To keep the passengers entertained and on the correct route, there’s a touchscreen infotainment unit onboard, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This system also brings in the Amazon Alexa interface and cloud-based navigation.

This time around, dimensions are beefier as well. The new-gen model is larger than the outgoing car by measuring 4,537 mm in length, 1,838 mm in width, and 1,390 mm in height. The wheelbase is also incremented by 51 mm to increase the overall cabin space. The RWD only, 230i trim, tips the scale at 1,596 kilos, while the M240i xDrive variant weighs 1,756 kilograms.