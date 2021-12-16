2022 Benelli TRK 251 Launched In India At Rs. 2.51 Lakh

2022 Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine delivering 25.8 hp and 21.2 Nm

Benelli India has today announced the launch of the TRK 251 adventure tourer in the domestic market and as expected, it is priced at Rs. 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Benelli TRK 251 puts up directly against KTM 250 Adventure, which costs Rs. Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The TRK 251 can be booked for an initial token of Rs. 6,000 online or through authorised dealerships across India.

It follows a host of new launches from the Italian manufacturer since the start of this calendar year as the TRK 502 was introduced in January 2021, Leoncino a while late, TRK 502 X and 502C power cruiser around March 2021. The Benelli TRK 251 sits above the Imperiale 400 in the brand’s domestic lineup and is equipped with a 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 25.8 hp and a peak torque of 21.2 Nm and is linked with a six-speed transmission with a wet multi-plate clutch. The fifth launch from Benelli in 2021 uses a similar powertrain as the Leoncino 250, which received an update globally a few days ago and is expected to reach India sometime next year.

As for the design, the 2022 Benelli TRK 251 takes huge inspiration from its TRK 502 sibling and it boasts dual LED headlights, a unique LED Daytime Running Light signature, a tall windscreen, sleek-look front beak typical of adventurer tourers, a fully-digital instrument cluster, side-mounted exhaust system, sharp bodywork, upright handlebar and so on.

The TRK 251 made its world premiere back in late 2017 at EICMA and it has a fuel tank capacity of 18 litres with the dry weight standing at 164 kg. It has a ground clearance of 170 mm and the seat height stands at 800 mm. It is suspended on upside-down front forks and monoshock rear suspension with long travel to aid in off-roading scenarios.

Benelli has made available the TRK 251 in three colour schemes and it has a three-year unlimited kilometre warranty. With the dual-purpose adventure motorcycle space getting plenty of attention from customers, the TRK 251 has dropped in at the right time and it will be interesting to see how it performs against the acclaimed KTM 250 Adv.