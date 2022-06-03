2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 To Launch In India This Month – Report

Bajaj Pulsar N160 was spied testing in India last month, and it is expected to launch in the domestic market in the second half of June 2022

A recent media report claims that Bajaj Pulsar N160 is scheduled to launch in India before the end of this month. Spy pictures of this upcoming motorcycle had first popped online last month, and in them, it indeed looks production-ready. The design was identical to Pulsar N250, with only a few distinguishing elements.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N160 will have skinnier tyres compared to Pulsar N250, and it will get an underbelly exhaust for a cleaner look. The body panels, LED taillight cluster, LED headlight, and headlamp cowl, will remain identical to its quarter-litre naked sibling. The instrument console will likely be the same semi-digital system as well.

The powertrain of the forthcoming Bajaj Pulsar N160 is currently a mystery. Speculation suggests that it would get the same 160.3cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine as Pulsar NS160 (17.2 PS and 14.6 Nm), mated to a 5-speed transmission. However, there are also rumours that it could get a completely new air-cooled engine instead.

Unlike many other modern motorcycles, Bajaj Pulsar N160 will sport a kick starter. Other than that, it will get single disc brakes on both wheels, likely with single-channel ABS. The suspension system would be the same as Pulsar N250, consisting of conventional front forks and a rear monoshock.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 will likely have a slightly higher price than Pulsar NS160 when it launches. Its rivals in the Indian market will be the same as that of the latter – TVS Apache RTR 1604V and Yamaha MT-15. We’re not sure if Pulsar NS160 would continue to be on sale after the arrival of Pulsar N160.

Other than that, Bajaj Auto is also planning to launch a new 125cc model in the Pulsar range. This new model was also spotted testing a little while back, and its design seems to be inspired by Pulsar N250, but with major changes. Expected to be named Pulsar N125, this new motorcycle is also expected to go on sale in India in the coming months.

Images are for representation only