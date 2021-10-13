2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 Spotted At Dealership, Gets Touring Updates

2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 is set to receive an update very soon, and the new model has already started arriving at dealerships across India

Bajaj Auto will be introducing yet another iteration of the Dominar 400 in the Indian market very soon. The updated model has started making its way to dealerships already, ahead of the Diwali festive season, and we expect it to go on sale in the coming days. The new model features only a few upgrades over the outgoing version.

The biggest change is the addition of a touring kit, as can be seen in the video below, posted by Road Activities; the upcoming model gets a tall flyscreen, bulky knuckle guards, a proper sump guard, and a luggage mount on the tail (with integrated pillion backrest). The Dominar 400 was already a brilliant touring machine, thanks to its powerful engine and comfy ergonomics, and these additional features will make it even better suited to the job.

Other than that, the motorcycle will remain mostly unchanged. It will continue to be powered by a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which can generate a peak power of 40 PS and a maximum torque of 35 Nm. This motor comes mated to a 6-speed transmission, with a slipper & assist clutch on offer.

The upcoming new version of the Dominar 400 will have unchanged specifications over the existing model. The motorcycle currently gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with 110/70 tyre at the front and 150/60 tyre at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 320m front disc and a 230mm rear disc, and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The suspension system will continue to consist of 43mm USD forks at the front and a multi-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Other features on offer will include all-LED lighting and a fully digital LCD instrument cluster. The current Dominar doesn’t get a Bluetooth connectivity option, and we’re not sure if Bajaj will add it to the upcoming version.

Bajaj Dominar 400 currently has a price tag of Rs. 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new version will be priced at a premium over the outgoing model, expected to be around Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 7,000. Its closest rivals in the Indian market will continue to be the KTM Duke 390 and Royal Enfield Classic 350.