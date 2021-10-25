2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched In India At Rs. 2.17 Lakh

2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 gets standard accessory upgrades in the form of a tall windscreen, handguard, bash plate with integrated metal skid plate, etc

Bajaj Auto has today announced the launch of the new Dominar 400 with touring accessories right out of the factory to enhance its touring capabilities and is priced at Rs. 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It comes with an angular tall windshield developed using CFD technology. It is designed to offer good wind-blast protection and thus improve rider comfort according to the brand.

The Chakan-based manufacturer says the jet fighter inspired handguard with flexi-winglets offers maximum wind protection and is aerodynamically sculpted. A luggage carrier and a back stopper are other additions as part of the accessory kit along with a new engine bash plate with an integrated metal skid plate for better impact protection.

The new leg guard is said to offer superior crash protection and the saddle stay further enhances the practicality of the sports tourer as it helps in securing saddlebags in place. A neatly integrated cast aluminium-built navigation stay allows riders to attach a navigation device and is positioned in such a way to avoid blocking the road view.

A USB charging port has also been introduced. Except for the touring accessories, no changes have been made as the performance continues to be derived from a 373.3 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine developing a maximum power output of 40 PS and 35 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission.

Speaking on the launch, Narayan Sundararaman – Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long-distance tourers, alike. Customers have pushed the bike into long distances and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar.”

The 2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 is suspended on 43 mm USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension and is sold in Aurora Green and Charcoal Black colour schemes. It is equipped with front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, dual barrel exhaust system, and all-digital instrumentation. Except for saddle stay, all other accessories are standard.