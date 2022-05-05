2022 Audi A8 L Bookings Open In India For Rs. 10 Lakh; Launch Soon

2022 Audi A8 L gets a redesigned front fascia and new features while the 3.0-litre V6 mild-hybrid powertrain is expected to be retained

Audi India released the first teaser of the updated A8 L sedan last month and today the brand has officially announced the commencement of bookings for the flagship model. The Ingolstadt-based manufacturer has confirmed an initial booking amount of Rs. 10 lakh for the interested customers wanting to own the high-end sedan ahead of its launch.

The refreshed 2022 Audi A8 L made its global debut back in November 2021 with a revised exterior and interior while new equipment has also been added to spice things up. On the outside, the updated A8 L gains new colours, a polygonal-shaped front grille with a chrome stud pattern, revised vertically-positioned air intakes, and sharper Digital Matrix LED headlamps with newly designed LED Daytime Running Lights.

Other exterior highlights include split digital OLED tail lamps with a revised graphic design. The cabin gains the latest MIB 3 operating system while the relaxation seat with multiple adjustments, electrically adjustable comfort headrests, back massage with 18 pneumatic cushions, footrest on the back of the passenger seat, heating and massage functions, Valetta leather seat upholstery, four-zone deluxe auto AC, and 40 driver-assistive features are offered globally.

The A8 L has an overall length of 5.32 metres and is made of 58 per cent aluminium parts, a passenger compartment from hot-formed steel, carbon-fibre reinforced polymer components and magnesium strut-tower bars. The fourth-generation A8 series has been around since 2017 and the long-wheelbase A8 L was first introduced in India in early 2020.

The equipment list also comprises a 10.1-inch digital instrument console with an optional HUD, an 8.6-inch touchscreen, a pair of 10.1-inch full HD displays at the back, a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, etc. Currently, the flagship sedan is sold in a 55 TFSI Quattro specification, powered by a 3.0-litre turbo V6 petrol engine.

It is expected to continue producing 340 PS and 500 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels through the permanent Quattro AWD system. The powertrain is also equipped with 48V mild-hybrid tech utilising a belt-starter generator and a 10 Ah Li-ion battery pack, helping to coast at speeds between 55 and 160 kmph with the IC-engine turned off for up to 40 seconds.