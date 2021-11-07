2022 Aprilia SR 160 Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

2022 Aprilia SR 160 gets a host of visual updates including new LED DRLs and body graphics while the powertrain will likely remain the same

Aprilia’s India division is expected to launch the updated version of the SR 160 scooter in the coming weeks as it has been spotted undisguised at what looks like a dealer yard in Bengaluru. The 2022 Aprilia SR 160 gets visual revisions to expand the lifespan of the existing model as no mechanical upgrades are likely in the offing.

The changes may address the needs of the modern-day customers as the competition is getting hotter in the 125 cc and above space. Recently, Yamaha made its intentions clear with the performance-focussed Aerox 155 and the TVS Ntorq 125 received a more powerful XP variant. Hero MotoCorp and Honda are also bringing in updated scooters on regular basis.

The 2022 Aprilia SR 160 comes with updated styling courtesy of the new body graphics while the split grab rails are ditched in favour of a single-piece unit. In addition, the dual-beam headlamp setup is opted out for a revised V-shaped single LED headlamp unit, flanked by sharp-looking LED Daytime Running Lights giving a sportier appeal than the outgoing model.

The undisguised pictures show the existence of an all-black colour scheme and a two-tone black and white theme. The dual-tone colour is more distinctive as the front apron and side body panels have white base paint with new creases and black decals along with black finished alloy wheels, floorboard, single-piece seat and grab rail amongst others.

Other highlights are tricolour Italian flag tribute, and carbon fibre like finish on the mudguard while the side turn indicators continue to be mounted on the handlebar assembly. It appears to stay put with telescopic front forks, monoshock rear suspension, 220 mm front disc, 140 mm rear disc and a single-channel ABS system.

With no performance changes, the same 160 cc single-cylinder engine will produce 10.8 bhp maximum power at 7,600 rpm and 11.6 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a CVT transmission. Expect a minor price hike over the outgoing model as the 2022 Aprilia SR 160 could cost around Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).