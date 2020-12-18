2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Revealed In Japan; New Colour Option Available

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 only features cosmetic updates, with absolutely no changes to the mechanicals of the motorcycle

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha has unveiled the MY2021 YZF-R3 for its home market. The new iteration of the motorcycle will be available in three colour options – Cyan Metallic, Deep Purplish Blue Metallic, and Matte Dark Grey. The changes to the motorcycle are limited only to the paint options, and the rest of it remains completely unchanged compared to the outgoing model.

The Cyan Metallic colour is the most unique of the three choices, and is the one that will turn the most heads. It gets cyan blue body panels, with a few black elements and bright red alloy wheels, which make the overall styling a bit ‘in your face’. The other two options are the same as the 2020 model; Deep Purple Blue is the signature Yamaha paint scheme, and the Matte Dark Grey is a simple black/grey colour.

The twin-pod headlamp, the design of the fairing, the LED taillight, etc, are the same as before. The bike gets a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster, clip-on handlebars, split seat setup, upside-down front forks, and a preload-adjustable monoshock. Optional accessories include a KYB suspension system, tank pads, graphic guards, and a new windscreen.

The engine has been left unchanged as well, and there are no complaints in that department. The 321cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine can generate a peak power of 41.5 HP (at 10,750 rpm) and a maximum torque of 29 Nm (at 9,000 rpm). Transmission duties are handled by a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox.

The 2021 Yamaha R3 is priced at 687,500 Yen (around Rs. 4.90 lakh), and will go on sale in Japan on 15th January 2021. There’s a chance that this motorcycle will make its way to the Indian market as well, probably by mid-2021, where it will compete with the Kawasaki Ninja 300, and to some extent, the KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310 as well.

The Yamaha R3 was previously sold in India as a CKD import, priced at Rs. 3.52 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Despite this hefty price tag, the motorcycle was fairly popular among enthusiasts, but the company discontinued the R3 when the BS6 emission norms kicked in.