2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0 Detailed In A Walkaround Video

Yamaha recently launched the fourth-generation YZF-R15 in India. Dubbed ‘R15 v4.0’, the new model gets a lot of changes and upgrades over the previous model, and it now gets a track-focused ‘M’ variant as well. We recently got our hands on the R15 v4.0, and here, we present you with a detailed walkaround video.

The R15 v4 has a much sportier design language, inspired by Yamaha YZF-R7. It gets sharp-looking LED DRLs at the front, with an LED projector headlamp in the centre. The front fairing has a new design, and the side panels are new as well. The shapely fuel tank and tail section (with a sleek LED brakelight and side air ducts) have similar designs as the older model.

The suspension system features an upgrade as well; it now gets a pair of upside-down forks at the front, featuring golden finish. The rear suspension continues to be a link-type monocross unit. The R15 (standard model) is available in three colour options – Metallic Red, Dark Knight, and Racing Blue. The R15M gets different colour options altogether – Metallic Grey and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

The instrument console of the motorcycle has also been upgraded. It is a new LCD digital unit, with Bluetooth-enabled connected features (via Y-connect app). Connected features include ride statistics, fuel consumption report, last parked location, location tracking, etc. The motorcycle gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod with a 100/80 tyre up front and a 140/70 tyre at the back. The braking system consists of a 282mm front disc and a 220mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS on offer.

Powering the R15 is a 155cc, liquid-cooled, the single-cylinder motor with VVA (variable valve actuation). It generates a peak power of 18.4 PS and a maximum torque of 14.2 Nm. Compared to the older model (v3.0), the power is down by 0.2 PS but the torque is up by 0.1 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, and the bike also gets a slip/assist clutch, quickshifter, and traction control.

Yamaha R15 v4.0 is priced from Rs. 1.67 lakh to Rs. 1.72 lakh for the standard variants. The R15M and R15M MotoGP Edition are priced at Rs. 1.77 lakh and Rs. 1.79 lakh, respectively. Its closest competitor in the Indian market is KTM RC200, which is due for a generation change soon.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi