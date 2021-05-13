2021 Yamaha XSR 155 continues to be powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine as in the R15 V3.0 and MT-15; India launch remains uncertain

The speculations surround Yamaha XSR 155’s India debut have been there for long but nothing really came into fruition as no official information is available yet. The Japanese manufacturer has regularly been expanding the XSR sports heritage lineup in the global markets and just a few days ago, the entry-level XSR 125 was launched in Europe.

The XSR 155 has also been getting minor updates in the Southeast Asian markets as it is a key volume seller for the brand. In Indonesia, the retro roadster has gained a new colour scheme and is priced at Rp 36,580,000. It does evoke a vintage vibe with the matte green body paint and ribbed single-piece seat finished in tan colour.

Moreover, the fuel tank comes with sporty graphics and the side panels are applied with a brushed metal finish. As opposed to the standard version, it gets the front fender finished in body colour but apart from the cosmetic updates no other changes have been made to the Yamaha XSR 155 as it continues to use the similar powertrain as in the YZF-R15 V3.0 and its naked streetfighter sibling, the MT-15.



It is equipped with a 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation technology and produces a maximum power output of 19.3 PS at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as a standard fitment.

The Yamaha XSR 155 comes with upside-down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, deltabox frame as in its supersport and naked siblings, aluminium swingarm, disc brakes up front and rear, dual-channel ABS system and so on. With the Yamaha XSR 155 does not appear to be arriving anytime soon, the brand has decided to bring in a new motorcycle based on the FZ V3 Fi.

Dubbed the Yamaha FZ-X, it is a retro-themed motorcycle sharing pretty much everything with the 150 cc naked including the engine and underpinnings but it has bigger overall proportions to boast about.