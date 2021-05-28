2021 Yamaha Sniper 155 Sports Moped (R15 Based) Launched

Yamaha has launched the 2021 Sniper 155 and 155R in the Philippines, which are powered by the brand’s 155cc VVA engine

The 2021 Yamaha Sniper 155 and Sniper 155R have been launched in the Philippines, the former priced at PHP 114,900 (around INR 1.74 lakh) and the latter at PHP 120,900 (~ INR 1.83 lakh). It looks extremely stylish, thanks to the sharp-looking body panels, multi-piece headlamp setup, and a sleek tail section.

The manufacturer states that the design of this moped has been inspired by the YZF-R1 litre-class motorcycle. Although technically a scooter, the Sniper 155 doesn’t get a floorboard, offering footpegs instead. The long, stepped-up single-piece seat has been designed for utmost comfort. This surely seems like an exciting-to-ride yet comfortable everyday commuter.

The biggest highlight of the vehicle is its engine; the Sniper 155 (and 155R) is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-pot motor that belts out a maximum power of 17.9 PS (at 9,500 rpm) and a peak torque of 14.4 Nm (at 8,000 rpm). The engine gets Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) tech to improve the overall power delivery. This is the same powerplant as the YZF-R15 and the MT-15, but detuned slightly.

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, and a slipper & assist clutch is offered as standard. The latter is an interesting addition, as it is usually only present on performance motorcycles. The Sniper 155 is based on an underbone chassis, and the suspension duties are handled by a pair of telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Other features on offer include a fully digital LCD instrument cluster and all-LED lighting. Yamaha Sniper 155 is available in three colour options – Yellow Hornet, Race Blue, and Black Raven. As for the Sniper 155R, it is offered in a single paint option – Matte Titan – and features better brakes compared to the standard variant.

In the Philippines, Yamaha Sniper 155 competes with the likes of Honda RS150 and Suzuki Raider 150. The Yamaha sports moped won’t make it to the Indian market, sadly, for plenty of reasons. The segment doesn’t exist here, and there isn’t any demand either. Also, the Sniper 155 would have a really high price tag if it were to launch in India.