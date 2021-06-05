2021 Yamaha Sniper 155 – 5 Things You Should Know

Check out our list of the top five facts that you should know about the Yamaha Sniper 155/Exciter 155 sports moped

Last month, Yamaha launched the 2021 Sniper 155 (and Sniper 155R) in the Philippines. The new model features updated styling and a more powerful engine, along with a few new features. This sports moped is quite popular in South-East Asia, and it would be nice if Yamaha were to bring it to the Indian market as well.

Here, we take a close but brief look at the technical specifications, design, hardware, etc, of the 2021 Yamaha Sniper 155

1. Design

The design of the 2021 Sniper 155 is extremely stylish and sporty. It features a sharp front apron, and a sleek tail section with split grabrails. It also gets a stepped single-piece seat, slightly forward-set footpegs, and moderately high-set handlebars, which give the rider a comfy seating position.

2. Colours

The standard Sniper 155 is available with three colour options – Race Blue, Black Raven, and Yellow Hornet. The Sniper 155R gets an exclusive ‘Matte Titan’ paint option in the Philippines, thus taking the total colour choices to four.

3. Powertrain

Powering the Sniper 155 is the same 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor as Yamaha YZF R15 and MT-15. However, it has been detuned to generate a peak power and torque of 17.9 PS and 14.4 Nm, respectively. It also gets VVA (Variable Valve Actuation), which improves the overall power delivery throughout the rev range. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, and slipper & assist clutch is offered standard.

4. Features and equipment

There are plenty of impressive features on offer here, like all-LED lights, a smart key system, a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, a 12V DC power outlet, and a slip/assist clutch. Other than that, the sports moped gets telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It also gets 17-inch alloy rims, and disc brakes are available on both wheels.

5. Available in select South-East Asian markets

The 2021 Yamaha Sniper 155 is currently on sale in a few South Asian countries, under different names. It’s called Sniper in the Philippines and Singapore, Exciter in Thailand and Vietnam, and Ysuku/Y16R in Malaysia. The Sniper 155 likely won’t be available in the Indian market anytime soon, as there is no demand for sports mopeds here.