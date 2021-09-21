2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Launched, Priced From Rs. 76,830

2021 Yamaha RayZR Hybrid draws power from a 125cc single-pot motor, with mild-hybrid assistance, rated at 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm

Yamaha has finally launched the 2021 RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid in India. Unveiled back in June this year, the scooter is available in three variants – standard rear drum brake, standard disc brake, and Street Rally. The rear drum variant is priced at Rs. 76,830, while the rear disc variant costs Rs. 79,830. The Street Rally model, which only gets a rear drum, is priced at Rs. 83,830.

Powering the 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid is a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which develops a peak power of 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm. It comes mated to a CVT, along with an SMG (Smart Motor Generator), which is essentially a mild-hybrid system with idle start/stop tech. It also quietens the start-up noise and provides power assist when accelerating or climbing uphill.

The kerb weight of the 2021 RayZR is reported at 99 kg for all variants, despite the Street Rally version getting a few additional bits, like knuckle guards, block pattern tyres, and a few changes to the front apron. The RayZR Street Rally is offered in two colour options – Sparkle Green and Matt Copper.

Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid specs Engine size 125cc Engine type Air-cooled, single-cylinder with SMG Max. power 8.2 PS Max. torque 10.3 Nm Transmission CVT

The standard rear drum variant only gets two colour options – Cyan Blue and Metallic Black – while the disc variant gets three more colour options over it – Cocktail Yellow, Racing Blue, Matt Red. It should also be noted that a Monster Energy Moto GP Edition, which gets sportier graphics and an exclusive paint scheme, has also been launched alongside for Rs. 81,330.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group, had this to say at the launch, “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings.”

Yamaha RayZR price list Standard rear drum brake Rs. 76,830 Standard disc brakes Rs. 79,830 Street Rally Rs. 83,830 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition Rs. 81,330

The scooter gets a lot of premium features as well, like an LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster, and connected tech (via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X). Connected features include ride history, call/text alert, answer back, location tracking last parked location, etc. These connectivity features are not available on the standard rear drum variant though.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi