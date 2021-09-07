2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid Launched In India At Rs. 76,830

2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid is claimed to have 16 per cent higher fuel economy and it gets a host of new colour options

India Yamaha Motor has today announced the launch of the RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 76,830 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the base drum variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 83,830 for the Street Rally 125 variant. Just as the recently launched Yamaha Fascino Hybrid, the RayZR 125 Hybrid uses a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system.

The 125 cc air-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected engine is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 8.2 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,000 rpm. The Japanese manufacturer claims that the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) technology enables power assist for three seconds while accelerating from a stop along with aiding in auto engine start/stop.

The 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid tips the weighing scale at 99 kilograms and it comes with a host of features such as an LED headlamp in the disc brake variant, LED position lamp, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X application in the disc version, side stand engine cut-off, etc.

The under storage capacity of the 2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid stands at 21 litres and Yamaha claims the hybrid version returns an increased fuel economy by 16 per cent. Some of the key highlights in the Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Hybrid are coloured wheel stripes, brush guard, block pattern tyres, metal plates and so on to justify the additional cost.

The regular variant is offered in Cyan Blue and Metallic Black colour schemes for the drum variant while the disc-equipped version has been made available in new Racing Blue and Reddish Yellow Cocktail shades alongside Cyan Blue, Matt Red, Metallic Black and MotoGP edition. The Street Rally can be had in the new Matt Copper and Sparkle Green hues.

Yamaha is expected to launch the dual-channel variant of the MT-15 next and it could be followed by the R15M and the Aerox 155 moto scooter. The R15M will be priced above the existing V3 while the Aerox is powered by the same 155 cc as the V3.