2021 Yamaha R15M, New-Gen R15 V4 Launched From Rs. 1.67 Lakh

Yamaha R15M derives styling inspiration from the R1M and R7 and it boasts new features such as traction control and quickshifter

Following the leaks and teaser, Yamaha Motor India has today released the official details of the R15M and more surprisingly the new generation R15 V4 in the local market. The Yamaha R15M has a launch price of Rs. 1,77,800 while the 2021 Yamaha R15 V4 costs Rs. 1,67,800 (both prices, ex-showroom).

The Yamaha R15M takes the privilege of being the first motorcycle to carry the M name as the company usually reserves it for performance versions of the regular models sold globally. The design takes heavy influence from the legendary R1M and the recent international sensation the R7 as several changes have been made compared to the R15 V3.

It is offered in new colour schemes and the faux vents on the fuel tank with the Yamaha logo positioned below give a unique look. The fourth-generation Yamaha R15 V4 has made its global debut in India showing the company’s commitment to the market. The R15M has been slotted as the top-of-the-line model and it does look the part compared to its rivals.

Yamaha R15 V4 And R15M Specs Performance Engine 155 cc liquid-cooled VVA SOHC Fi engine Power 18.3 bhp Torque 14.1 Nm Transmission Six-Speed With Slipper Clutch Kerb Weight 142 kg

It has been made available in vintage-looking paint schemes namely the racing blue and silver with blue coloured multi-spoke alloy wheels and a MotoGP Edition will also be retailed along the way along with metallic black and red. The design, the changes are mainly concentrated on the front fascia.

It comes with a new front fairing design while the dual-LED headlamp setup has been ditched in favour of a single LED projector unit as in the MT-15 and is flanked by sharp LED Daytime Running Lights with a winglet-shaped design on both sides. It also gains new side body panels, larger air inlets and a slightly redesigned LED tail lamp cluster.

Yamaha R15 V4 & R15M Price Ex-Showroom New Delhi Metallic Red Rs. 1,67,800 Dark Knight Rs. 1,68,800 Racing Blue V4 Rs. 1,72,800 Racing Blue R15M Rs. 1,77,800 MotoGP R15 V4 Rs. 1,79,800

Other highlights are a revised exhaust system with metallic heatshield, a taller windscreen, an all-digital LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity enabling navigation and calls, repositioned footpegs, updated body graphics, etc. The biggest upgrade is certainly the presence of golden coloured upside-down front forks and it should enhance the rideability further.

The Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M are powered by the same 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of around 18.3 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque. The VVA equipped engine is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. A dual-channel ABS system is also on offer. The equipment list also comprises a quickshifter and traction control system.