2021 Yamaha R15 V3 Launched With New Colour Options

The Yamaha R15 V3 in Indonesia directly puts up against the recently updated Honda CBR150R, while it rivals the KTM RC 125 and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 in India

Yamaha has launched the 2021 R15 V3 in Indonesia, and the update aims to provide more customization options to buyers than before. Honda had recently launched the 2021 CBR150R in Indonesia, and the Yamaha R15 V3 directly rivals the said bike, hence, Yamaha has introduced some new paint schemes for its bike in order to stay relevant in the segment.

The 2021 Yamaha R15 V3 gets three new colour options, namely Metallic Blue, Matte Silver and Matte Black. The Metallic Blue colour combines blue and grey and seems to be inspired from the bigger R6 and R1. The Matte Black colour features a glossy black fuel tank with white graphics on the fairing.

On the other hand, the Matte Silver paint scheme gets contrasting neon yellow wheels and accents on the bodywork. Apart from that, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle for the 2021 model year.

That being said, the Indonesian-spec R15 V3 continues to draw power from a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 19.3 PS of maximum power, along with 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The India-spec Yamaha R15 V3 on the other hand, produces 18.6 PS power at 10,000 rpm, along with 14.1 Nm of torque, that is delivered at 8,500 rpm. In Indonesia, Yamaha retails the 2021 R15 V3 at a base price of IDR 37.08 million, which is about Rs 1.93 lakh in Indian currency.

In contrast, the R15 V3 in India is currently priced from Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) onwards. The features on offer with the Indo-spec version include golden-coloured USD front forks, a multi-function LCD instrument cluster with gear shift indicator, a monoshock rear suspension, a dual-channel ABS and so on.

The India-specific model misses out on the golden upside-down forks and gets a conventional telescopic fork at the front. The colour options on offer with the Yamaha R15 V3 in India include Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Dark Knight. In our country, the R15 V3 puts up against the likes of the KTM RC 125, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, among other similarly priced motorcycles.