2021 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Gets New Red Metallic Colour In India

The MY2021 Yamaha R15 doesn’t feature any mechanical changes though, and the engine continues to be a 155cc unit with 18.6 PS on tap

Yamaha has updated the YZF R15 for 2021, adding a new colour option – Metallic Red – to the range. The new paint option will be available in the Indian market starting April 2021, and has been priced at Rs. 1,52,100 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Yamaha’s entry-level sports bike doesn’t feature any other changes though.

Other paint options available on the 2021 Yamaha R15 are Racing Blue, Thunder Grey, and Darknight. The design remains unaltered as well; the motorcycle gets a sporty full-fairing, with sharp-looking twin LED headlamps and a sleek visor. The low-set clip-on handlebars and rear-set footpegs give the motorcycle a leaned-forward riding posture, as expected for a sports bike.

The motorcycle also gets a split seat design and a sculpted fuel tank. The tail section is extremely sharp-looking as well, complete with LED taillights. The suspension system consists of conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monocross link suspension at the rear. The deltabox frame of the Yamaha R15 also remains unchanged.

The R15 gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with a 100/80 tyre at the front and a 140/70 tyre at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 282mm disc on the front wheel, and a 220mm disc on the rear wheel. Other features on offer include dual-channel ABS, a side-stand engine cutoff (which prevents the engine ignition if the side stand is deployed), and a fully-digital instrument console.

The engine continues to be a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which is capable of generating 18.6 PS and 14.1 Nm. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an Assist & Slipper clutch is available as standard. The bike features a Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system, which optimises the valve timing for lower and higher RPMs, thus helping improve the power delivery.

In the Indian market, the closest competitor to the Yamaha YZF R15 is the KTM RC 125. The Yamaha has an advantage in terms of power and performance over the baby RC, which makes it a great choice for motorcycle enthusiasts in India.