2021 Yamaha NMax 155 Maxi Scooter Gets New ‘Prestige Silver’ Colour

2021 Yamaha NMax 155 draws power from a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is rated at 15.2 bhp/13.9 Nm and is mated to a CVT

Yamaha has introduced a new colour option for its flagship scooter, the NMax 155 in Indonesia. The maxi-scooter will now also be offered with the Prestige Silver colour option that gets a matte silver colour, gloss black-finished bodywork along with brushed gold-finished alloy wheels. This new dual-tone paint scheme surely makes the maxi-scooter look even more appealing.

The Yamaha maxi-scooter is available in three variants – Standard, Connected and Connected with ABS. It should be noted that only the NMax 155 Connected variant will be offered with the new Prestige Silver colour option. Apart from that, no other changes have been made to the NMax 155 maxi-scooter whatsoever.

The scooter has been developed for the European markets exclusively. Powering the scooter is a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the same unit that is also seen on the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 motorcycle. However, the engine has been tuned to suit the character of the maxi-scooter.

The engine puts out 15.2 bhp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm, along with 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, and comes mated to a CVT gearbox. The features on offer with the scooter include dual-channel ABS, traction control, an idle start-stop system as well as LED lighting for the headlamp and tail lamp.

The scooter also gets a TFT digital instrument cluster, keyless system, traction control system, and an electric power socket. The NMax 155 is equipped with a Communication Control Unit (CCU) technology that can be connected to Yamaha’s Y-Connect app through a smartphone via Bluetooth. This provides information like the message and call notifications, parking location, recommended maintenance, fuel consumption and malfunction notification.

The scooter has been built on a ‘backbone frame’, and the suspension setup consists of telescopic forks up front, along with a swingarm rear suspension. The NMax 155 has a length of 1935 mm, a width of 740 mm, stands 1160 mm tall and has a 765 mm saddle height. The scooter tips the scale at 131 kg. Since the Yamaha NMax 155 is a premium offering, we do not expect it to be introduced in India anytime soon.