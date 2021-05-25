2021 Yamaha Nmax 125 Launched With A Host Of Updates

Yamaha has introduced the 2021 NMax 125 maxi-scooter in the Japanese market, which gets a Euro 5-compliant engine and new tech

Yamaha has finally introduced the 2021 NMax 125 in its home market. The maxi-scooter will be available for purchase in Japan starting 28 June 2021, and it features plenty of updates over the outgoing model. The NMax gets a revised 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which complies with Euro 5 emission standards now.

The powerplant is capable of generating a peak power of 11.8 bhp, the same as before. However, the maximum torque is rated at 11 Nm, which is a drop of 1 Nm compared to the outgoing model. It also gets Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) tech, which improves power delivery throughout the rev range, along with a start-stop system for improving fuel efficiency.

The 2021 NMax offers a sporty design, with dual LED headlights, LED DRLs, and an LED taillight. The fairing has a bulky but aerodynamic design, and the scooter gets a stepped single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The fuel tank has been repositioned for better balance, and it is now larger by 4.4 litres, capable of holding a maximum of 11 litres of gasoline.

The scooter sports 13-inch blacked-out alloy wheels on both ends, with single disc brakes on both wheels. The front suspension duties are taken care of by a pair of telescopic forks, while the rear wheel is suspended on twin shock absorbers. Switchable traction control is also offered here, to keep things safe, especially for new riders.

The 2021 Yamaha NMax is equipped with a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, which offers Bluetooth connectivity for smartphones. Using the Yamaha MyRide app, riders can see the status report, battery condition, fuel status, fuel consumption figures, etc., on their phones. The app can also help locate the scooter in a crowded parking lot, using the last position feature.

The 2021 Yamaha NMax 125 has a starting price of around JPY 3,68,000 (around INR 2.46 lakh) in the Japanese market. We do not expect the Nmax 125 to launch in India any time soon, primarily due to its high expected price. Currently, Yamaha India has two scooters on sale in the Indian market – Fascino 125 and RayZR 125.