2021 Yamaha MT-09 Revealed With New Headlamp; More Powerful Engine

2021 Yamaha MT-09 derives power from a new 890 cc three-cylinder engine producing 115 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,000 rpm

The MT-09 certainly draws attention for its imposing stance over the years and is one of the highly popular premium motorcycles in Yamaha’s range in its global portfolio. The Japanese manufacturer decided to make noticeable changes to its styling and thus come about a new single-pod headlight unit replacing the twin-pod headlight cluster.

It could appeal to some while raising eyebrows for many. With the twin-pod menacing headlamps gone, the new single-pod unit has a sleeker stance that aligns with the stripped down look the MT-09 carries but we would have certainly liked to see the twin-pod unit carried over, as why fix something that was not broken in the first place.

Yamaha has also given vertically shaped LED Daytime Running Lights on either side of the LED headlamp. The side profile of the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 has also been revised this time around with the removal of some of the panels you could see in the previous model. The overall design language can be considered as sharper than its predecessor and we let you take your own judgment on it!

The 2021 Yamaha MT-09 is underpinned by a new aluminium construction with the swingarm and sub-frame also developed using the same material. Moreover, it has a kerb weight of just 189 kilograms. As for performance, the hyper naked motorcycle is equipped with a new 890 cc three-cylinder engine. It is now good enough to generate a maximum power output of 115 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque delivered at 7,000 rpm.

It is mated to a six-speed transmission and comes with a new bi-directional quickshifter. Mechanically, the MT-09 comprises of a fully adjustable KYB front forks and a rear monoshock with preload and rebound adjustable for suspension duties. The braking is handled by 298 mm dual front discs and 245 mm single rear disc with Nissin calipers.

It is made available in three paint schemes namely Icon Blue, Storm Fluo, and Tech Black. Yamaha also offers a six-axis IMU tech with lean-sensitive traction control, slide control, cornering ABS and rear-wheel lift mitigation and it features an all-digital instrument cluster with 3.5-inch full colour display. Expect the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 to reach India in the first half of 2021.