2021 Yamaha FZ FI And FZS FI Launched In India From Rs. 1.03 Lakh

2021 Yamaha FZ FI and FZS FI have the kerb weight reduced by two kilograms and gained Bluetooth connectivity as well as side stand engine cutoff switch

Yamaha Motor India Limited has today announced the launch of the 2021MY FZ FI and the FZS FI in the domestic market. The updated Yamaha FZ FI has a starting price of Rs. 1.03 lakh and the prices for the FZS FI start from Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) – price increase of around Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,500 respectively.

As part of the MY update, the Japanese manufacturer has introduced a new colour scheme. The 2021 Yamaha FZ F1 gets Racing Blue and Metallic while the FZS FI is available in the new Matte Red colour, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black, Dark Knight, and Vintage Edition. Another main inclusion is the Bluetooth technology.

Connected via a smartphone application, it helps in answering the calls back along locating the motorcycle, hazard, e-lock and so on. The side stand engine cutoff switch is presented this time around as it is now available across the range while the overall kerb weight has gone down by two kilograms to 135 kilograms.

The exhaust note is also said to be tuned in the 2021 Yamaha FZ FI and FZS FI. A 3D emblem has also been included in the mix. As for the performance, the same 149 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected air-cooled BS6 engine is utilised with no change in power and torque ratings. It kicks out 12.2 bhp maximum power and 13.6 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is paired with a five-speed transmission. Other key features in the 2021 Yamaha FZ FI and FZS FI are LED headlamp unit, single piece saddle, 140 mm wide rear radial tyre, and single-channel ABS system. The FZ nameplate is highly popular in India and it contributes to a major chunk of volumes for the brand every month.

The fuel tank capacity of the Yamaha FZ FI range stands at 13 litres. The latest generation brought in a number of upgraded and it has helped in sustaining momentum in the entry-level 150 cc sporty naked segment. It competes against Honda XBlade, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and others.