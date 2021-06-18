2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid With Bluetooth Unveiled In India

2021 Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid gets a mild-hybrid technology that is claimed to help in improving the performance as well as efficiency

Yamaha’s India division has today announced the launch of two models in the domestic market and of which one did come as a surprise. Besides introducing the long-awaited FZ-X neo-retro motorcycle, the Japanese manufacturer has also announced a heavily updated Fascino with a host of design changes and added features to make it a more compelling offering.

The Fascino 125 is one of the top-sellers for Yamaha in India and to meet the needs of the modern-day customers, Yamaha has listed an array of new equipment onboard including Bluetooth connectivity and application-based functions. The same advanced features like the hybrid 125 cc engine will also be made available in the RayZR series, according to Yamaha.

The Fascino received its switch to BSVI compliance back in December 2019 as Yamaha ditched its 110 cc scooters to make way for the 125 cc version. The 2021 Yamaha Fascino comes with a mild-hybrid technology, which is claimed to deliver a power assist while being frugal by 16 per cent. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and LED lighting system.



The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid also features LED tail lamp, an integrated Daytime Running Light up front, an all-digital instrument cluster, along with front disc and rear drum brake setup. In the new version, the power is claimed to have been increased by 30 per cent. In addition to the dark metallic colour, you also get a new cool blue metallic shade.

The Yamaha Fascino competes against Suzuki Access 125, Honda Activa 125, TVS Ntorq 125 in the domestic market and the addition of more upmarket features and tech may help in garnering more customers. Last week, Yamaha reduced the prices of the FZ25 to make it more affordable than the R15 V3 and MT-15 and now the FZ-X has joined the lineup.



It uses the same 149 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm and is paired with a five-speed transmission. Just as the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, it also gains Bluetooth connectivity alongside a single-channel ABS system, an all-digital instrument cluster, LED headlamp with DRL, LED tail lamps, etc.