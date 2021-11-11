2021 Volvo XC90 Petrol Mild-Hybrid Launched In India At Rs. 89.90 Lakh

2021 Volvo XC90 gets cosmetic changes and an enhanced features list; claimed to have up to 15 per cent higher fuel economy courtesy of the mild-hybrid system

Volvo Cars India has today announced the launch of the 2021 XC90 petrol mild-hybrid variant and is priced at Rs. 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It features a host of updates inside and out and gets a new and more fuel-efficient hybridised petrol engine with an improved features list. It follows the debut of the updated XC60 and S90 a few weeks ago.

The 2021 Volvo XC90 gets almost identical updates as the new XC60 and is a key model in the transition towards fuel-efficient petrol/hybrid technology. It continues to be based on the SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) and is sold in the B6 Inscription trim. On the outside, it gets a reprofiled front grille section, new air intakes, a set of newly designed alloy wheels, standard integrated roof rails and an updated lower front bumper.

Other visual highlights are dual exhaust tips, a large greenhouse and tall pillars. The Swedish luxury carmaker gives customers the option to choose a new Slate upholstery while the charcoal theme is also available in the R-Design version. Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said,

“With the launch of the New XC90, we have launched three new petrol mild-hybrid models this quarter. The confidence reposed by the customer in our brand has given us the conviction to offer them, technology-loaded new models. This launch completes our commitment to transit from diesel to petrol and underlines our unfettered strategy to grow the Indian market.”

The R-Design boasts of a glossy black exterior trim to the roof rails, window frames, ORVM casings, etc. Otherwise, a new chrome strip covering the width of the rear bumper is offered in the Inscription grade. The colour schemes present in the 2021 Volvo XC90 are Crystal White Pearl, Onyx Black, Denim Blue, and Pine Grey.

The equipment list of the 2021 Volvo XC90 comprises a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice-activated controls, Google-based services and navigation, powered tailgate, reverse parking camera, keyless entry and start, standard USB ports and so on. As for the performance, the 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine is utilised producing a maximum power output of 300 bhp and 420 Nm.

It is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the wheels. It works in tandem with a 48 V battery, a unique Kinetic Energy Recovery System and an integrated starter generator for enhanced fuel efficiency of up to 15 per cent in real-world conditions according to Volvo.