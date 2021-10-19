2021 Volvo S90 & XC60 Mild Hybrid Variants Launched At Rs. 61.90 Lakh

2021 Volvo S90 and XC60 are equipped with 48 V mild-hybrid technology for enhanced fuel economy and they get a host of changes inside and out as well

Volvo’s India division has today announced the launch of the mild-hybrid S90 and XC60 models in the domestic market and they get exterior updates and the addition of new features in their new avatar. On the outside, the front grille has been revised with a restyled bumper and the alloy wheel design is brand new this time around.

The new Volvo XC60 features an updated infotainment system with Google Maps and a host of active driver-assistive and safety technologies are also available courtesy of ADAS. The 2021 Volvo S90 mild hybrid, on the other hand, gains minor cosmetic updates such as new alloy wheels, reworked headlamp cluster and bumpers, new chrome bar, new emblem, the inclusion of a ducktail spoiler, hidden tailpipes, body-coloured inserts, and so on.

In addition, the updated interior comes with the latest touchscreen infotainment system alongside radar-based connectivity features. The petrol-hybrid Volvo S90 and XC60 are priced at Rs. 61.90 lakh each (ex-showroom) and they are part of a string of new launches planned for India in the near future. The mild-hybrid tech aids in better fuel economy and enhanced driving experience according to the Swedish luxury carmaker.

The technology recovers brake energy to charge the 48 V battery pack and is also claimed to generate lesser overall emissions. The flagship Volvo S90 sedan is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine working in tandem with an electric motor to form a hybrid system. It is capable of producing a maximum power output of 250 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It can be had in four paint schemes while the 2021 Volvo XC60 is sold in a palette of six colours namely Crystal White Pearl, Osmium Grey, Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Pine Grey, and Fusion Red.

Other highlights are advanced 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, 1100 W B&W 15-speaker audio, front seats with massage function, Nappa leather upholstery, air cleaner, in-car applications, Google service for controlling music, navigation, AC settings, communicating with Google devices at home or office through voice assistant and so on.

Google PlayStore will also be fully integrated to give the user an enhanced in-car experience. The Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) is active between 60 kmph and 140 kmph and when the road markings are clearer and it gives rise to steer assist, cross-traffic alert and rear-collision alert amongst other features.