2021 Volvo S60 Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 45.90 Lakh

The introductory price of Rs. 45.90 lakh is only applicable for a limited number of bookings, and deliveries will begin from March 2021

Swedish carmaker Volvo has launched the all-new S60 sedan in India, at an introductory price of Rs. 45.90 lakh. This price is only valid for a limited number of initial bookings. The S60 was previously slated to launch back in 2019, when the old-generation model was discontinued in our market, but those plans got delayed.

The 2021 Volvo S60 has a beautiful exterior styling, in line with the brand’s latest design language. At the front, it gets a wide grille with the Volvo logo adorning it, and the headlamps feature the signature ‘Thor’s hammer’ design. The vehicle also gets beautiful dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, we see a pair of C-shaped taillights, and the overall styling feels very reminiscent of its elder sibling, the S90.

The 2021 S60 is only available in a single trim – T4 Inscription – which gets plenty of premium features, like a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (in portrait orientation), with integrated Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Other features on offer include four-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charger, reverse parking camera, panoramic sunroof, and a Harmon Kardon audio system.

As with every Volvo car, safety is of paramount importance. The S60 gets safety features like lane-keep assist, driver alert system, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, run-off road mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation, and steering assistance systems. The car has been crash-tested by Euro NCAP, and it managed to grab a 5-star safety rating.

Powering the India-spec S60 is a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine. This motor is good for a peak power of 190 PS and a maximum torque of 300 Nm. Transmission options are limited to just one – an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car also has three driving modes on offer – Comfort, Eco, and Dynamic.

In the Indian market, the Volvo S60 competes against the likes of BMW 3-Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE, and the recently-launched Audi A4 facelift. Volvo also has plans to bring the XC40 Recharge electric SUV to India, expectedly during this year.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi