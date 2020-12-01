2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R Debuts With 315HP Engine

The Volkswagen Tiguan R features a 315 HP 2.0L turbo-petrol engine, with AWD and adaptive suspension as standard

The 2021 VW Tiguan R made its official debut recently, and it is the most powerful Tiguan model to date. The SUV is powered by the same engine as the 2021 Golf R – a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbo-petrol engine. Here, this motor develops 315 HP of peak power and 420 Nm of maximum torque. It comes paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels via the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

The official spec sheet claims that the 2021 Tiguan R can complete a 0-100 kmph acceleration run in just 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is listed at 250 kmph. Along with brilliant performance, the VW also offers great handling. The suspension is adaptive, and is lower by 10mm compared to the regular Tiguan. Also, 20-inch wheels are available as stock, which can be upgraded to 21-inchers.

The AWD system also offers R-Performance Torque Vectoring, which not only splits power between the front and rear axles, but between individual wheels as well. The vehicle also gets painted brake callipers, with ‘R’ logo on the front callipers, which looks extremely sporty. There are plenty of other visual changes as well on the Tiguan R.

At the front, we see a new bumper, with massive air dam and side vents, which can be blacked-out or body-coloured, depending on the buyers’ taste. The front grille gets three horizontal chrome slats, with the VW logo in the middle and the ‘R’ badge on the side. We see blacked-out diffuser treatment on the rear bumper as well, and the quad exhaust looks absolutely brilliant.

On the wheel arches, we see a little black plastic cladding, and there are functional roof rails present on the SUV, adding a little muscle to the design. On the inside, the vehicle gets a grey theme, and offers premium sports seats, stainless steel pedals, ambient lighting, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.

In its home market, Germany, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R is priced at €56,703 (almost USD 67,960 or INR 50,25,650). Compared to the regular Tiguan, it is more expensive by around €28,500. Sadly, the new Tiguan R won’t arrive in the Indian market, due to the limited appeal of performance-oriented products.