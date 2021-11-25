2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Production Begins In India Ahead Of Launch

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will go on sale on December 7 and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine developing 190 PS and 320 Nm

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has today announced the commencement of the production of its 2021 Tiguan at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra. This is in line with the brand’s commitment of launching four new SUVs this year as the new Tiguan will go on sale by the end of 2021. The five-seater premium SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine.

The powertrain develops a maximum power output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels through the 4Motion tech. It stands in place of the old 2.0-litre TDI diesel that produced 143 PS. Speaking on the announcement, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said,

“We are committed to continuously providing our customers with the best of technology and exciting products from Volkswagen Group and the introduction of new Tiguan is a testament to the same. The SUVW has been a global best-seller and a flagship model for Brand Volkswagen. We are extremely delighted to bring back the 5-seater Tiguan for the Indian market and are confident that the product will meet the unceasing demand for a sharp, elegant and robust SUV in the segment.”

Prospective buyers can register interest in the new Volkswagen Tiguan at the nearest dealerships or through VW India’s official website. The facelifted Tiguan will be launched on December 7 and it will join the Taigun midsize SUV and Tiguan Allspace seven-seater in the brand’s domestic lineup. The exterior and interior get a host of updates in the updated Tiguan five-seater.

It comes with sharper headlamps and LED Matrix technology, a reworked grille section, an updated front bumper with a triangular-shaped fog lamp cluster and air inlets, a set of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, a revised rear bumper, new LED tail lamps, TIGUAN letter on the bootlid and so on. The cabin gains a slew of changes with added equipment.

The 2021 VW Tiguan features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, in-car connective tech, panoramic sunroof, leather seat upholstery, three-zone automatic climate control system, eight-way adjustable powered driver seat, six airbags, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Start and Descent Assist, TPMS, Driver Alert System, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and so on.