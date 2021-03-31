2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Leaked Ahead Of Launch In India

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will likely go on sale in the coming months and it will offer a 4MOTION AWD tech

Volkswagen India has a number of new launches up its sleeves during the course of this year as the Taigun mid-size SUV will debut today while the facelift Tiguan is waiting to join the way. The regular Tiguan exited the domestic market following the implementation of BSVI emission standards.

The German manufacturer introduced the longer Tiguan Allspace in its place and the upcoming five-seater Tiguan facelift will be positioned between the Taigun rivalling Hyundai Creta and the Allspace in the lines. The India-bound Tiguan facelift will have identical updates compared to the global model.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift received a mid-cycle revision in the international markets late last year. The leaked images give us a detailed look into what is in store and they go in line with the test mules spied a few months ago on public roads with minor exterior changes.



On the outside, the facelifted Tiguan comes with three horizontal chrome grille slats with VW badge mounted in the middle. The sharper twin parted projector headlamp cluster has integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and the revised bumper section has C-shaped housing with a wide central air dam in the lower portion embellished in satin chrome.

Other exterior highlights are elegant bodily creases on the sides, wing mirrors with turn signals, newly designed alloy wheels, chromed window line, grey coloured roof rails, black body cladding, chrome appliqué above the front wheel arches, updated horizontal LED tail lamps and bumper, TIGUAN written on boot lid, shark fin antenna and integrated spoiler.



Another sporty addition is the chrome tip exhaust unit with a single pipe exiting on both ends of the rear bumper. The presence of the 4MOTION badge indicates that the the 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol producing 187 bhp and 320 Nm could be paired with a seven-speed DSG sending power to all four wheels.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will be brought into the country via CKD route and expect the price range to hover around Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom). The features list will comprise the latest iteration of MIB3 touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, in-car connectivity, reverse parking camera, and so on.

