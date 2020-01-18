2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Spied During TVC Shoot, Unveil Soon

Volkswagen might showcase the 2021 Tiguan at the Geneva Motor Show in March, followed by a launch later this year

While Volkswagen Group India is readying to launch the Tiguan AllSpace SUV, the said model is set to be replaced with a facelifted model globally this year. The second-gen Tiguan, which is also available in the Indian market, has been on sale for about three years now, and the German carmaker is looking to reveal a mid-life refresh for the SUV this year.

The standard five-seat version of the 2021 Tiguan was spied while shooting a TVC at an undisclosed location. Even though the photos are not very clear, it’s not hard to spot the new headlamps. The front bumper has also been redesigned with larger air intakes, which makes the front fascia of the car appear more butch as compared to the current-gen model.

The 2021 VW Tiguan could likely be unveiled at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, set to be held in March this year. The updated long-wheelbase Tiguan AllSpace will also follow later. On the other hand, Volkswagen will continue to retail the current-gen version of the Tiguan in India.

The current-gen seven-seat Tiguan AllSpace long-wheelbase version will be launched in the Indian market soon, and will replace the standard five-seat Tiguan in VW’s line-up. The car will be launched in the top-spec R-Line trim, and will first be revealed in the country at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo next month.

In terms of size, the Tiguan AllSpace is 226 mm longer at 4,712 mm, and also has a 110 mm longer wheelbase at 2,791, as compared to the current-gen Tiguan sold in the country. However, the width (1,839 mm) and the height (1,673 mm) will remain unchanged.

The Tiguan AllSpace will only be offered with a petrol powertrain, which will likely be a 2.0-litre turbocharged TSI engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG auto gearbox. Even though the international-spec Tiguan comes with VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, the India-spec model will likely only be offered with a 2WD configuration.

Upon launch this year, the Tiguan AllSpace will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 among other SUVs in the country.