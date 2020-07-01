2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Revealed With Sharper Styling

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will go on sale in Europe next month and it gets sharper styling and a revamped interior along with a host of technological updates

Volkswagen’s SUV lineup is constantly expanding across the globe over the last two years and the brand has been introducing regular updates as well. Following the debut of the eighth-generation Golf hatch, VW has implemented its latest design philosophy onto the top-selling Tiguan. The facelifted version comes with a heavily upgraded cabin along with a suite of safety and assistive technologies.

The styling changes are instantly recognizable as the front fascia gains a sharper grille with multi-slated horizontal elements in the R-spec variant. The slender LED headlamps align well with the grille design as a single symmetrical cluster and the VW badge resides in the middle. The redesigned front bumper gets C-shaped housing on both ends with a lower chrome lip spoiler.

Other design additions are TIGUAN wording on the boot lid, parallelogram-shaped chrome exhaust tips on either end, wraparound horizontal LED tail lamps, reflector strip running across the width at the rear, chromed window line, grey roof rails, new set of alloy wheels (17- to 20-inchers), black trimmed pieces and side body cladding. It will be sold in S, SE, SE R-Line, and SEL R-Line trims in the US.

With the facelift, Volkswagen has added two new colour schemes namely Oryx White and Kings Red. The updates do bring the Tiguan more in line with the Euro-spec Touareg and Atlas Cross Sport. As the exterior, the cabin features a raft of changes as well including a new steering wheel, redesigned centre stack, latest VW’s MIB3 touchscreen and digital instrument cluster (10-inch on the top-end SEL R-Line).

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL R-Line variant gets leather seat upholstery in four shades. The new Volkswagen Travel Assist allows for features such as adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, etc.

It is powered by 2.0-litre turbo engine developing 184 hp and 300 Nm. The Tiguan R comes with a 315 hp engine for European customers along with a 214 hp capable PHEV model. The 2021 VW Tiguan will go on sale in Europe next month and it will reach the United States sometime in the coming months.