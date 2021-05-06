2021 Volkswagen T7 Multivan Teased Ahead Of Debut Next Month

2021 Volkswagen T7 Multivan is based on the MQB platform and will be offered with a PHEV variant as well; bigger and more advanced than the outgoing model

Volkswagen has today released a teaser sketch of the new generation T7 Multivan for the global markets and is scheduled to make its world premiere by the middle of June 2021. The family hauler gets a host of exterior updates in line with the latest crop of Volkswagen models and also more specifically the T3 and T4 as a tribute to the past.

The stretched bonnet structure below the front windshield and character line running across the bodily surfaces are some examples while remaining loyal to the Bulli line. The front fascia of the 2021 Volkswagen T7 Multivan resembles that of the eighth generation Golf and is confirmed to be underpinned by the flexible MQB architecture as the hatchback.

Consequently, the 2021 Volkswagen T7 Multivan will be offered with a slew of powertrains including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid units. It has become bigger as well courtesy of the longer wheelbase and wider track offering better interior room compared to the outgoing T6.1. The larger greenhouse enables an additional window at the A-pillar for improved visibility.

It also pays tribute to the original T1, which was in production for 25 years. The teaser image of the interior shows a dashboard design similar to the MK8 Golf with a twin-screen layout and a small gear switch for the automatic transmission after switching to the shift-by-wire DSG. Besides the improved space, the technology and practical bits have also been enhanced.

The German manufacturer has liberated more space at the front due to the absence of manual transmission and traditional handbrake lever. Other key features are a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree camera system, multi-purpose table and a lot more in the 2021 Volkswagen T7 Multivan.

The people carrier is expected to use the same PHEV technology found in VW Golf, Skoda Octavia and Audi A3. As for India, Volkswagen is working on introducing the Taigun mid-size SUV and facelifted Tiguan next while the Vento will more likely get a replacement in 2022. With Kia looking to enter the seven-seater MPV segment, the possibilities of VW bringing one on its own cannot be ruled out in the near future based on the MQB A0 IN platform.