2021 Volkswagen Polo Teased With Illuminated Light Bar; World Debut On April 22

2021 Volkswagen Polo will have exterior and interior updates to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation; mechanical updates likely

Volkswagen has released the first teaser image of the facelifted Polo ahead of its scheduled world debut on April 22. This comes right on the back of SEAT unveiling the updated Ibiza recently and both have plenty in common with each other. The 2021 VW Polo will be showcased in a digital event and the teaser gives away the sleeker headlamp cluster.

The mid-cycle update will help the German manufacturer in expanding the lifecycle of the seventh generation Polo. The redesigned front grille is accompanied by sharper bi-LED headlamps while an illuminated LED strip running through the grille with the VW badge mounted in the middle. It doubles up as integrated LED Daytime Running Lights within the headlamp cluster.

You could also see a purple body colour in the teaser. The illuminated light bar is identical to the bigger Golf sibling and it will also have updated front and rear bumpers, revisions to the LED tail lamps, newly designed wheels, and so on. If the facelifted SEAT Ibiza is anything to go by, we could see a similar powertrain lineup in the upcoming Polo as well.

On the inside, VW is expected to have new bits and pieces pertaining to comfort, convenience, entertainment, assistance and safety. A larger touchscreen infotainment system will more likely be available with the latest in-car connectivity based features while the dashboard and centre console could also be revised.

The facelifted SEAT Ibiza and VW Polo will give rise to the new Skoda Fabia, debuting in May, as the trio sits on the same compact modular MQB A0 platform while sharing mechanicals. Volkswagen is considering the new generation Polo for the Indian market and it will likely sit on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. With the brand focussing on bringing out new SUVs like the all-new Taigun and Tiguan facelift, the new Polo could be at least a couple of years away.

It could be based on the eighth generation Polo, which is currently in the development for the global markets in the near future.