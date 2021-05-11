2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI Teased With Official Design Sketches

2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI is expected to be offered with the same 2.0-litre TSI engine as the outgoing model but could feature some revisions to make the hatch go faster

Volkswagen recently introduced a mid-life facelift for the Polo in the international markets, and the update brought along some visual enhancements, new equipment as well as autonomous driving capability to the hatch. Now, the German carmaker is working on introducing the 2021 Polo GTI based on the hatchback, and an official sketch of the hot hatch is out, revealing vital information about its design.

The 2021 Volkswagen Polo GTI is expected to make its debut around late June 2021 and will retain its position as the flagship model in the hatchback’s line-up. The sketch makes us believe that the new GTI will be slightly sharper-looking than the outgoing model, and will feature revisions at the front as well as the rear.

Moreover, the teaser reveals new LED DRLs embedded into the honeycomb air intakes. A red stripe can also be seen, placed on top of the daytime running light. The 2021 Polo GTI will be based on the same MQB A0 platform as the standard Polo facelift and will have similar dimensions as the donor car.

However, the GTI is expected to come equipped with new 17-inch alloy wheels, one size up from the 16-inch Valencia wheels seen on the range-topping 2021 Polo R-Line trim. Volkswagen could also offer optional 18-inch alloy wheels with the hot hatch.

The German manufacturer is yet to reveal the engine specifications of the 2021 Polo GTI. The outgoing model was offered with a slightly detuned version of the Mk7 Golf GTI’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This powertrain put out 197 horsepower and had a 320 Nm peak torque rating.

The pre-facelift Polo GTI is offered with a 6-speed DSG as standard, and so will likely be the case with the updated model as well. The 2.0-litre TSI engine helps the outgoing Mk6 Polo GTI to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.7 seconds. It is yet to be seen if revisions will be made to the hot hatch to make it go faster. Sadly, we do not expect the GTI badge to make a re-entry into the Indian market anytime soon.