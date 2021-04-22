2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Unveiled With Updates Inside And Out

2021 Volkswagen Polo facelift gets exterior revisions and an overhauled interior with a larger touchscreen and an all-digital driver’s display

Volkswagen had originally scheduled the launch of the facelifted Polo digitally for tomorrow but decided to break the covers today itself. The sixth generation of the supermini has been in the business for four years in the international markets and the latest update comes as part of extending the lifespan of the model further.

The German manufacturer has made changes inside and out, and it follows the debut of the facelifted SEAT Ibiza last week. Both are based on the same MQB A0 architecture and it will also spawn the new generation Skoda Fabia next month. As for the exterior, the 2021 Volkswagen Polo gets an assortment of revisions to be in line with the bigger Golf sibling.

It gains a new LED lighting bar as in the facelifted Tiguan and Golf while the headlamps are sharper than before with standard LED beams. The high-end variants are equipped with matrix LED headlamps for the first time and newly designed alloy wheels are part of the package as well. At the back, the updated VW Golf gets redesigned C-shaped LED taillamps as in the Golf.

The Polo badge has been repositioned to the middle of the tailgate following the latest Volkswagen trend. The R-Line trim comes with 16-inch wheels and faux exhaust pipes. The substantially upgraded cabin features a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, and touch climate controls as in the Arteon.

As for the performance, the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine produces 80 horsepower and 93 Nm and is paired with a five-speed MT. A 1.0-litre TSI three-pot mill delivers either 95 horsepower or 110 horsepower and a seven-speed DCT is provided as an option. With no diesel offering, the 1.0 TGI powered by CNG develops 90 horsepower and 160 Nm. The performance-spec GTI will be announced later.

It is expected to continue with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine pumping out a maximum power output of around 200 horsepower and be linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a seven-speed DSG.