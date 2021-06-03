2021 Volkswagen Polo Comfortline AT Launched At Rs. 8.51 Lakh

2021 Volkswagen Polo Comfortline AT variant gets a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission paired with a 1.0L TSI engine

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has today announced that the Polo hatchback has gained a new Comfortline trim with an automatic transmission. With an ex-showroom starting price of Rs. 8.51 lakh, the new trim derives power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine.

The premium hatchback is sold in Trendline, Comfortline, Highline Plus and GT grades. The entry-level Trendline and Comfortline trims use a 1.0-litre three-cylinder MPI petrol engine developing 75 bhp maximum power and 95 Nm while the rest of the range is equipped with a turbo TSI motor kicking out 109 bhp and 175 Nm.

The German manufacturer has expanded the presence of the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission from Highline Plus and GT trims to the Comfortline – a total of seven trims available now. Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said,

“We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of new trim-line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT for our discerning customers in India. The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavor is to continuously engage with customers,”

The new 2021 Volkswagen Polo Comfortline AT can be booked online at the brand’s official website for the convenience of the customers or through the nearest retail outs. It also gets features like automatic air conditioning system and a 17.7 cm Blaupunkt audio. The engine continues to develop 109 bhp maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque.

It has a claimed fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl. The Volkswagen Polo CL TSI AT is available in Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver & Carbon Steel colour schemes. The existing Polo has been around for more than a decade based on the PQ25 platform and the prospect of a brand new avatar has not been ruled out.

In the near future, we could see the Polo switching to a new generation underpinned by the MQB A0 IN architecture. VW currently focusses on introducing a host of new SUVs though as the Taigun mid-size SUV will be launched in the coming months while the facelifted five-seater Tiguan will also debut in the due course of 2021.