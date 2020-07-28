2021 Volkswagen Passat Facelift Spotted Again Ahead Of Launch

The facelifted Volkswagen Passat will likely go on sale later this year or early next year to compete against Skoda Superb in India

On the outskirts of Pune, Volkswagen has been spotted testing the facelifted Passat hinting at a possible return of the nameplate. The undisguised prototype caught on camera indicates the presence of an updated exterior. The design has become more matured compared to the previous model with elegant horizontal grille lines meting the VW badge up front.

The matrix LED headlamps blends well into the seamless cluster with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and the front bumper has also been redesigned. The chrome garnished grille is accompanied by new air intakes lower down the bumper, restyled LED tail lamps, updated rear bumper, PASSAT name written across the boot lid and flowing character lines and creases.

Compared to the older model, the 2021 Volkswagen Passat has a more upmarket design and the alloy wheels are also brand new. Just as the exterior, the cabin remains to be clutter-free as the premium appeal has certainly been enhanced with use of high quality materials. At the heart of the action is a new touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The new flat-bottomed steering wheel with mounted controls, SIM based connected technology, an all-digital instrument cluster, cruise control, powered driver and front passenger seats with memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control system, voice control, adaptive lighting and an easy-open trunk are some of the features expected to be part of the equipment list.

The facelifted Volkswagen Passat is expected to launch is India towards the end of this year or in early 2021 to compete firmly against the recently updated Skoda Superb. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 33 lakh to Rs. 36 lakh (ex-showroom). A new 2.0-litre TSI turbo four-cylinder petrol engine developing 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque will be employed.

It will likely be paired only a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It will be interesting to see how the facelifted Volkswagen Passat will be priced against the Superb as pricing does play a key role in its success.