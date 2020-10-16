2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport Unveiled With 296 HP Engine

The upcoming VW Golf GTI Clubsport also gets a locking differential, new suspension, and bigger brakes, and a ‘Nürburgring’ driving mode

The Volkswagen Golf mk8 GTI had its international debut a few months back, and the German car giant has already unveiled the ‘Clubsport’ version as well. The new Golf GTI Clubsport is slightly more performance-oriented than the regular GTI model, but doesn’t lose any of its practical aspects, making it suitable for daily driving as well.

The new top-spec variant uses the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol engine as the regular Golf GTI, but gets a new turbo, a larger intercooler, and a retuned engine map. The powerplant now develops 296 HP of max power and 400 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG transmission, and there’s an electromechanical locking differential on offer, for improved driving performance.

The 2021 Golf GTI Clubsport also gets a new suspension system. The front wheels now have significantly more positive camber, and the car sits 15mm lower than the standard model. It also gets bigger brakes with painted callipers, to improve braking and handling performance. The engineers at VW have also tweaked the steering, to improve the feel and feedback.

The company claims that the vehicle will do a 0-100 kmph run in just 6 seconds, and reach a top speed of 250 kmph. Not only that, the new Golf GTI Clubsport also has a new ‘Nürburgring’ driving mode. The mode is specially developed for driving on Nürburgring racetrack, which has fast corners and bumpy patches.

The new driving mode loosens up the suspension, allowing it to absorb the bumps, but dials up all other performance parameters. The aerodynamics of the vehicle have also been fine-tuned, with redesigned air intakes, new front splitter, and a new rear spoiler. The result is a lap time of 7:54 min on the Nürburgring, almost 7 seconds quicker than the standard Golf GTI.

The 2021 VW Golf GTI Clubsport can be had with either 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels, and various wheel designs are available. The interior design remains unchanged, but there is new upholstery on offer. The vehicle is expected to cost around £40,000 (equivalent to Rs. 38 lakh), and will probably go on sales in the European market in November.