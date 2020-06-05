2021 Volkswagen Arteon Teased Ahead Of Global Debut Later This Month

The teaser images confirm that the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon will be offered in two separate body formats – the fastback sedan version; as well as an estate form

The Volkswagen Arteon fastback sedan was originally revealed back in 2017 at the Geneva Motor Show, followed by a subsequent launch. After three years, Volkswagen is all set to finally introduce a major update for its flagship sedan offering, which will be revealed on June 24, 2020 in a virtual global premiere. Ahead of the debut, VW has teased us with a set of images of the upcoming model.

Apart from the regular four-door fastback version, Volkswagen will also launch a new long-roof wagon version, which the company is calling ‘Shooting Brake’. The 2021 Arteon will continue to be underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform. However, the company claims a lot of changes will be made inside the cabin.

Given the fact that the Arteon is VW’s flagship sedan offering, the 2021 Arteon will likely come equipped with the latest-gen Modular Infotainment Matrix (MIB3) system for seamless connectivity. Volkswagen also claims that the updated Arteon will feature a completely revamped cockpit design.

The manufacturer is yet to reveal the specifications of the 2021 Arteon, but Volkswagen claims that the car will come with a new ‘Travel Assist’ semi-autonomous drive assist feature, which will be capable of steering, accelerating and braking up to the speeds of 210 km/h, under the control of the driver of course.

A giveaway in the teaser image is the ‘R’ badging seen on the grille of the 2021 Arteon Shooting Brake estate. Volkswagen hasn’t confirmed if the performance-oriented ‘R’ line variants will be introduced for both the estate and fastback versions of the car, or if it will be reserved for the former. However, the R line versions will likely be launched at a later date.

The German automobile manufacturer is yet to reveal any further details about either of the two variants, but more information will be available on June 24, 2020, when the 2021 Arteon officially breaks cover. The Arteon sits atop the Passat in VW’s global line-up, but we do not expect the car to be brought to the Indian market anytime soon.